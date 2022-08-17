Log In or Subscribe to read more
MetLife Investment Management has provided $3546 million of financing to facilitate the $652 million, or $469,064/unit, purchase of the 139-unit Colina apartment property in Seattle A venture of Swig Co and RISE Properties Trust acquired the...
Mesirow has provided $275 million of long-term financing against the 605,897-square-foot office building at 300 E St SW in Washington, DC, that serves as the headquarters of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA The loan allowed...
JLL Capital Market has secured $4945 million of financing for the construction of Flagstaff Elkwood, a 224-unit apartment property in Flagstaff, Ariz An unnamed commercial bank provided the loan to Wexford Developments of Calgary, Alberta, which is...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has submitted plans to build a 267-unit apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas developer wants to construct the seven-story property along the 1700 block of Central Avenue in the...
South Florida Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has sold the EnV, a 316-unit property in Hollywood, Fla, for $6956 million, or about $220,127/unit The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor sold the property to an affiliate of Phoenix Realty...
South Florida Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has lined up $99 million of construction financing for Aura North Miami Beach, a 373-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The Dallas developer is building the property on 28 acres...
Charlotte Business Journal Doma Vida Investments has paid $12 million, or about $16667/sf, for the two-building Floyd Smith Office Park in Charlotte, NC The local company acquired the 72,000-square-foot property from an affiliate of Speedway...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Starwood Capital Group has purchased The Sands at Clearwater, a 240-unit apartment property in Clearwater, Fla, for $669 million, or $278,750/unit The Miami Beach, Fla, investment giant lined up a $1436 million loan from...
An affiliate of Illinois National Bank has provided $235 million of financing for the construction of Terraces at Wildhorse Village, a 70-unit apartment property in Chesterfield, Mo Northmarq arranged the five-year loan from the Springfield, Ill,...