Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Registry Craigslist has placed the 135,200-square-foot office building at 222 Sutter St in San Francisco’s North Financial District on the sales block Again The online marketplace doesn’t occupy the building, which is only 22 percent...
The Opus Group has broken ground on a 212,700-square-foot office and industrial property at 200 Festal Place NW in Owatonna, Minn, about 65 miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the property on behalf of Climate Design...
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management have provided a total of $2151 million of financing for the redevelopment of the 684,000-square-foot office property at 801 South Canal St in Chicago Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided $1475 million...
Orlando Business Journal A Santa Fe, NM, company registered to Raul Ramirez has filed plans to build a 364-unit multifamily project in Osceola County, Fla Ramirez owns the 167-acre site, near the US 192 interchange with the Western Beltway toll road...
New York YIMBY TSA Studio Architecture has received approval from New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission for its redevelopment of 251-253 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Madison Square North, or NoMad area, into a mixed-use project...
Dallas Morning News Peloton is bringing more than 104,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The New York equipment and fitness company has tapped CBRE to market the space, which is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Digital Realty has plans to build a data center property with more than 180,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Work will start later this year on the building, which will be built on Edmunds Lane near State...
Dallas Morning News Greystar Real Estate Partners is planning to bring a business park with more than 430,000 square feet of industrial space to McKinney, Texas, about 33 miles north of Dallas The Charleston, SC, developer has filed plans to...
Denver Business Journal Curtis Capital Group has paid $23 million, or $353,846/unit, for Nuvo Modern Rentals, a 65-unit apartment property in Denver The Bellevue, Wash, investment firm purchased the property from Baron Properties of Denver The...