Crain’s Chicago Business HP Ventures has paid $205 million, or $640,625/unit, for the 32-unit apartment property at 2050 North Clark St in Chicago The local company purchased the property from Novak Development in a deal brokered by Apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Keller Investment Properties has paid $6025 million, or $547,727/unit, for Vantage Lofts, a 110-unit apartment property in Henderson, Nev The Layton, Utah, investor purchased the property from a venture of...
A venture of Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings has paid $46 million, or $26,256/unit, for the 1,752-unit self-storage property at 72 Florida Ave NE in Washington, DC The venture bought the property from developer Foulger-Pratt of Potomac, Md,...
The Registry Craigslist has placed the 135,200-square-foot office building at 222 Sutter St in San Francisco’s North Financial District on the sales block Again The online marketplace doesn’t occupy the building, which is only 22 percent...
REBusiness Online A venture of Real Estate Development Associates, Clarion Partners and ECM Management has broken ground on I-10 Almond Commerce Center, a 210,355-square-foot industrial property in Fontana, Calif The property is being built at 10271...
REBusinessOnline REM Acquisitions has paid $582 million, or about $204,930/unit, for the 284-unit Avenue 33 Apartments in Stockbridge, Ga Peak Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by GREA Avenue 33 has one-, two- and...
Yield PRO Denholtz Properties has bought the 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The seller and purchase price were undisclosed The property, at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive, was built in 2020 and is about 32 miles...
Cincinnati Business Courier BC Wood Properties has paid $546 million, or $12715/sf, for a pair of retail centers with 429,400 square feet in Newport, Ky The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the properties from an affiliate of Albanese Cormier...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has bought the 88-unit Stirling Village apartment property in Hollywood, Fla, for $1743 million, or about $198,068/unit The Miami multifamily investor purchased the complex from a company...