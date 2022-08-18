Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Opus Group has broken ground on a 212,700-square-foot office and industrial property at 200 Festal Place NW in Owatonna, Minn, about 65 miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the property on behalf of Climate Design...
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management have provided a total of $2151 million of financing for the redevelopment of the 684,000-square-foot office property at 801 South Canal St in Chicago Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided $1475 million...
REBusiness Online A venture of Real Estate Development Associates, Clarion Partners and ECM Management has broken ground on I-10 Almond Commerce Center, a 210,355-square-foot industrial property in Fontana, Calif The property is being built at 10271...
REBusinessOnline REM Acquisitions has paid $582 million, or about $204,930/unit, for the 284-unit Avenue 33 Apartments in Stockbridge, Ga Peak Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by GREA Avenue 33 has one-, two- and...
Yield PRO Denholtz Properties has bought the 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The seller and purchase price were undisclosed The property, at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive, was built in 2020 and is about 32 miles...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has bought the 88-unit Stirling Village apartment property in Hollywood, Fla, for $1743 million, or about $198,068/unit The Miami multifamily investor purchased the complex from a company...
Orlando Business Journal A Santa Fe, NM, company registered to Raul Ramirez has filed plans to build a 364-unit multifamily project in Osceola County, Fla Ramirez owns the 167-acre site, near the US 192 interchange with the Western Beltway toll road...
New York YIMBY TSA Studio Architecture has received approval from New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission for its redevelopment of 251-253 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Madison Square North, or NoMad area, into a mixed-use project...
Dallas Morning News Peloton is bringing more than 104,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The New York equipment and fitness company has tapped CBRE to market the space, which is part of the...