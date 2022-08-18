Log In or Subscribe to read more
Greenbridge Investment Partners, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager, is gearing up to raise a fund in order to take advantage of what it expects will be opportunities to buy properties whose business plans might have hit a wall The fund...
Banyan Investment Group has reached the $35 million hard cap of equity commitments it had set for its Banyan Lodging Enhanced Value Fund LP The fund is designed to pursue investments in properties that have been impacted by the efforts put in place...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc has confirmed that its latest flagship real estate fund, for which it’s already raised $241 billion, has a $303 billion target The fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners X LP, would be...
AEW Capital Management has raised $69012 million of equity commitments for an investment vehicle that pursues cold-storage facilities The Boston investment manager has been among the more active investors in the cold-storage sector, where ownership,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc has raised $241 billion for the latest iteration of its flagship real estate fund That already exceeds the $2149 billion the giant investment manager had raised for the fund’s...
Columbia Property Trust Inc, which nearly three years ago had acquired investment manager Normandy Real Estate Management, has spun off the funds it had assumed through that transaction to a company led by one of Normandy’s co-founders The...
Brasa Capital Management has completed raising equity commitments for its second value-add real estate investment fund The Los Angeles investment manager, formed in 2018 by Eric Samek, who previously was head of the western US for AEW Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $4501 billion of commercial properties changed hands in May, up a mere 3 percent from the same period a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets, providing additional evidence that prospective...
CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has raised $300 million for its US Logistics Fund II, reaching the fund’s cap When coupled with the $150 million that was raised through co-investment vehicles, the fund could have the...