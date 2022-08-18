Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online A venture of Real Estate Development Associates, Clarion Partners and ECM Management has broken ground on I-10 Almond Commerce Center, a 210,355-square-foot industrial property in Fontana, Calif The property is being built at 10271...
Denver Business Journal Curtis Capital Group has paid $23 million, or $353,846/unit, for Nuvo Modern Rentals, a 65-unit apartment property in Denver The Bellevue, Wash, investment firm purchased the property from Baron Properties of Denver The...
AZ Big Media DPMG Galveston LLC has broken ground on Chandler Corporate Industrial Center II, an 86,286-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at the southwest corner of McClintock Drive and...
Rentvcom A venture of Crow Holdings Capital and Panattoni Development Co is breaking ground soon on FRED310, a four-building industrial property with 23 million square feet in Frederickson, Wash The property will be constructed at the intersection...
The Real Deal Laguna Point Properties has filed a lawsuit against Barry Shy for failing to disclose a threat of litigation from tenants as well as several defects at the five Los Angeles apartment properties it had purchased from him this past...
Orange County Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $2835 million, or $369,140/unit, for Madison Park, a 768-unit apartment property in Anaheim, Calif The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from MG Properties...
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
Mile High CRE Dollar General is planning to build a 919,000-square-foot industrial property within HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf complex in Aurora, Colo The discount retailer will build the property at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue...
Seniors Housing Business Comerica Bank has provided $70 million of financing for the construction of Avenida Folsom, a 154-unit age-restricted apartment property in Folsom, Calif Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the...