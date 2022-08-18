Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business HP Ventures has paid $205 million, or $640,625/unit, for the 32-unit apartment property at 2050 North Clark St in Chicago The local company purchased the property from Novak Development in a deal brokered by Apartment...
A venture of Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings has paid $46 million, or $26,256/unit, for the 1,752-unit self-storage property at 72 Florida Ave NE in Washington, DC The venture bought the property from developer Foulger-Pratt of Potomac, Md,...
Puget Sound Business Journal A limited liability company managed by Al Monjazeb has paid $45 million, or $20932/sf, for Lake Tye Business Campus, a 214,977-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Wash Monjazeb, a Bellevue, Wash, auto dealer,...
REBusinessOnline REM Acquisitions has paid $582 million, or about $204,930/unit, for the 284-unit Avenue 33 Apartments in Stockbridge, Ga Peak Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by GREA Avenue 33 has one-, two- and...
Yield PRO Denholtz Properties has bought the 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The seller and purchase price were undisclosed The property, at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive, was built in 2020 and is about 32 miles...
Cincinnati Business Courier BC Wood Properties has paid $546 million, or $12715/sf, for a pair of retail centers with 429,400 square feet in Newport, Ky The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the properties from an affiliate of Albanese Cormier...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has bought the 88-unit Stirling Village apartment property in Hollywood, Fla, for $1743 million, or about $198,068/unit The Miami multifamily investor purchased the complex from a company...
Rialto Capital Management has provided $8569 million of financing to help fund Rise48 Equity LLC's $125 million purchase of Rise Encore, a 376-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investment manager bought the property from Bean Investment...
A division of FSO Capital Partners has paid $445 million, or $252,840/unit, for the 176-unit Sonoma Valley Apartments in Apache Junction, Ariz The Phoenix private equity firm purchased the property from an affiliate of ReNUE Properties Ltd of...