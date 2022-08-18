Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management have provided a total of $2151 million of financing for the redevelopment of the 684,000-square-foot office property at 801 South Canal St in Chicago Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided $1475 million...
REBusiness Online A venture of Real Estate Development Associates, Clarion Partners and ECM Management has broken ground on I-10 Almond Commerce Center, a 210,355-square-foot industrial property in Fontana, Calif The property is being built at 10271...
Cincinnati Business Courier BC Wood Properties has paid $546 million, or $12715/sf, for a pair of retail centers with 429,400 square feet in Newport, Ky The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the properties from an affiliate of Albanese Cormier...
Orlando Business Journal A Santa Fe, NM, company registered to Raul Ramirez has filed plans to build a 364-unit multifamily project in Osceola County, Fla Ramirez owns the 167-acre site, near the US 192 interchange with the Western Beltway toll road...
New York YIMBY TSA Studio Architecture has received approval from New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission for its redevelopment of 251-253 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Madison Square North, or NoMad area, into a mixed-use project...
Dallas Morning News Peloton is bringing more than 104,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The New York equipment and fitness company has tapped CBRE to market the space, which is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Digital Realty has plans to build a data center property with more than 180,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Work will start later this year on the building, which will be built on Edmunds Lane near State...
Dallas Morning News Greystar Real Estate Partners is planning to bring a business park with more than 430,000 square feet of industrial space to McKinney, Texas, about 33 miles north of Dallas The Charleston, SC, developer has filed plans to...
REJournalscom Caller Properties has paid $2145 million, or $17345/sf, for the 123,664-square foot retail center at the intersection of 72nd and Pacific streets in Omaha, Neb The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the property NewStreet Properties,...