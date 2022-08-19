Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal A venture of Navarino Capital Management and Mayfair Investment Partners has paid $13 million, or about $146,067/unit, for Stonemont Village, an 89-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla Huber Equity Group sold...
Commercial Observer Cambridge Savings Bank and Barings have provided $534 million of construction financing for the 149-unit apartment project at 35 Braintree St in the Allston section of Boston Jones Street Investments Partners of Boston secured...
Charlotte Business Journal Crow Holdings Industrial recently bought 64 acres about 41 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC, for a planned industrial building The Dallas developer paid $81 million for the acreage, off Peeler Road and near Interstate 85...
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to its Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment property in St Louis The Chicago developer broke ground on the property, at 2100 Broadman St, last June Moda at The Hill has one- and two-bedroom...
Ryan Cos has broken ground on Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 102 Haven Road, about 17 miles west of Chicago The six-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Tower Realty Partners Inc has sold the 120,000-square-foot Winter Park Business Center in suburban Orlando, Fla An affiliate of Asana Partners of Charlotte, NC, bought the office property, at 803-811 South...
Austin Business Journal GVA Management has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties with a total of 762 units in the Charlotte, NC, area for $1735 million, or about $227,690/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the portfolio from The...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start next month on the 192-unit apartment project at 2800 Taylor St in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital is building the property, which will have a second-floor terrace, swimming...
Dallas Morning News Catalyst Urban Development LLC is starting work this winter on the Belt & Main residential property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The property will be built on a nearly 14-acre site in the city’s downtown...