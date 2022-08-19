Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start next month on the 192-unit apartment project at 2800 Taylor St in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital is building the property, which will have a second-floor terrace, swimming...
Dallas Morning News Catalyst Urban Development LLC is starting work this winter on the Belt & Main residential property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The property will be built on a nearly 14-acre site in the city’s downtown...
Crain’s Chicago Business The Connor Group is offering for sale Wheaton 121, a 306-unit apartment property in Wheaton, Ill The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm, which had acquired the seven-story property in 2018 for $72 million, hired Newmark to...
Crain’s Chicago Business HP Ventures has paid $205 million, or $640,625/unit, for the 32-unit apartment property at 2050 North Clark St in Chicago The local company purchased the property from Novak Development in a deal brokered by Apartment...
Triad Business Journal Welcome Real Estate Services LLC has filed plans to build five industrial buildings totaling 750,000 square feet in Graham, NC, about 24 miles west of Greensboro, NC The property has been proposed for a 96-acre development...
The Opus Group has broken ground on a 212,700-square-foot office and industrial property at 200 Festal Place NW in Owatonna, Minn, about 65 miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the property on behalf of Climate Design...
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management have provided a total of $2151 million of financing for the redevelopment of the 684,000-square-foot office property at 801 South Canal St in Chicago Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided $1475 million...
REBusiness Online A venture of Real Estate Development Associates, Clarion Partners and ECM Management has broken ground on I-10 Almond Commerce Center, a 210,355-square-foot industrial property in Fontana, Calif The property is being built at 10271...
Cincinnati Business Courier BC Wood Properties has paid $546 million, or $12715/sf, for a pair of retail centers with 429,400 square feet in Newport, Ky The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the properties from an affiliate of Albanese Cormier...