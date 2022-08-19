Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mile Hile CRE Brinkman Real Estate has sold the 94-unit Windom Peak Apartments in Denver for $2465 million, or $262,234/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Fort Collins, Colo, investor, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, had...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Tower Realty Partners Inc has sold the 120,000-square-foot Winter Park Business Center in suburban Orlando, Fla An affiliate of Asana Partners of Charlotte, NC, bought the office property, at 803-811 South...
Austin Business Journal GVA Management has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties with a total of 762 units in the Charlotte, NC, area for $1735 million, or about $227,690/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the portfolio from The...
Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...
Crain’s Chicago Business HP Ventures has paid $205 million, or $640,625/unit, for the 32-unit apartment property at 2050 North Clark St in Chicago The local company purchased the property from Novak Development in a deal brokered by Apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Keller Investment Properties has paid $6025 million, or $547,727/unit, for Vantage Lofts, a 110-unit apartment property in Henderson, Nev The Layton, Utah, investor purchased the property from a venture of...
A venture of Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings has paid $46 million, or $26,256/unit, for the 1,752-unit self-storage property at 72 Florida Ave NE in Washington, DC The venture bought the property from developer Foulger-Pratt of Potomac, Md,...
Puget Sound Business Journal A limited liability company managed by Al Monjazeb has paid $45 million, or $20932/sf, for Lake Tye Business Campus, a 214,977-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Wash Monjazeb, a Bellevue, Wash, auto dealer,...
REBusinessOnline REM Acquisitions has paid $582 million, or about $204,930/unit, for the 284-unit Avenue 33 Apartments in Stockbridge, Ga Peak Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by GREA Avenue 33 has one-, two- and...