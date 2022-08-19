Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...
Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start next month on the 192-unit apartment project at 2800 Taylor St in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital is building the property, which will have a second-floor terrace, swimming...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending volume increased by 19 percent in the second quarter when compared to last year, according to an index by the Mortgage Bankers Association But the increase wasn’t across...
Prime Finance has provided $6975 million of financing for the purchase of the 164-unit Vines at Riverpark apartment property in Oxnard, Calif, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles Interstate Equities Corp of Los Altos, Calif, acquired the...
Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking has provided $7683 million of financing to help fund Denholtz Properties’ purchase of the former JB Drive Apartments, with 384 units in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Murfreesboro, Tenn The...
Crain’s New York Business Verizon has signed a 48-year lease for most of 620 12th Ave, a vacant 144,113-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen area The four-story property, at 48th Street, is owned by an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Volatility in the single-asset CMBS market had prompted Carter Multifamily to shift gears in a recent transaction It had planned to place a long-term securitized mortgage on a portfolio of six apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $8982 million CMBS loan against the 12 million-square-foot Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta finally has been resolved through a discounted pay-off The collateral property’s owner, a venture...