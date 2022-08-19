Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Leisure City Center LLC has filed plans with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story mixed-use project in Homestead, Fla The project has been proposed for a 175-acre development site at 28800 SW 157th...
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to its Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment property in St Louis The Chicago developer broke ground on the property, at 2100 Broadman St, last June Moda at The Hill has one- and two-bedroom...
Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...
Ryan Cos has broken ground on Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 102 Haven Road, about 17 miles west of Chicago The six-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start next month on the 192-unit apartment project at 2800 Taylor St in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital is building the property, which will have a second-floor terrace, swimming...
Dallas Morning News Catalyst Urban Development LLC is starting work this winter on the Belt & Main residential property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The property will be built on a nearly 14-acre site in the city’s downtown...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...
Triad Business Journal Welcome Real Estate Services LLC has filed plans to build five industrial buildings totaling 750,000 square feet in Graham, NC, about 24 miles west of Greensboro, NC The property has been proposed for a 96-acre development...