Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start next month on the 192-unit apartment project at 2800 Taylor St in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital is building the property, which will have a second-floor terrace, swimming...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending volume increased by 19 percent in the second quarter when compared to last year, according to an index by the Mortgage Bankers Association But the increase wasn’t across...
Prime Finance has provided $6975 million of financing for the purchase of the 164-unit Vines at Riverpark apartment property in Oxnard, Calif, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles Interstate Equities Corp of Los Altos, Calif, acquired the...
Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking has provided $7683 million of financing to help fund Denholtz Properties’ purchase of the former JB Drive Apartments, with 384 units in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Murfreesboro, Tenn The...
Crain’s New York Business Verizon has signed a 48-year lease for most of 620 12th Ave, a vacant 144,113-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen area The four-story property, at 48th Street, is owned by an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Volatility in the single-asset CMBS market had prompted Carter Multifamily to shift gears in a recent transaction It had planned to place a long-term securitized mortgage on a portfolio of six apartment...
New York YIMBY TSA Studio Architecture has received approval from New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission for its redevelopment of 251-253 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Madison Square North, or NoMad area, into a mixed-use project...