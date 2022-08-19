Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mile Hile CRE Brinkman Real Estate has sold the 94-unit Windom Peak Apartments in Denver for $2465 million, or $262,234/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Fort Collins, Colo, investor, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, had...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Tower Realty Partners Inc has sold the 120,000-square-foot Winter Park Business Center in suburban Orlando, Fla An affiliate of Asana Partners of Charlotte, NC, bought the office property, at 803-811 South...
Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...
A venture of ProEquity Asset Management Corp and Solaris Capital has paid $493 million, or $20124/unit, for the 244,983-square-foot office property at 4201-4207 Town Center Blvd in El Dorado Hills, Calif ProEquity, of El Dorado Hills, and Solaris,...
Crain’s Chicago Business HP Ventures has paid $205 million, or $640,625/unit, for the 32-unit apartment property at 2050 North Clark St in Chicago The local company purchased the property from Novak Development in a deal brokered by Apartment...
Triad Business Journal Welcome Real Estate Services LLC has filed plans to build five industrial buildings totaling 750,000 square feet in Graham, NC, about 24 miles west of Greensboro, NC The property has been proposed for a 96-acre development...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Keller Investment Properties has paid $6025 million, or $547,727/unit, for Vantage Lofts, a 110-unit apartment property in Henderson, Nev The Layton, Utah, investor purchased the property from a venture of...
A venture of Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings has paid $46 million, or $26,256/unit, for the 1,752-unit self-storage property at 72 Florida Ave NE in Washington, DC The venture bought the property from developer Foulger-Pratt of Potomac, Md,...
Puget Sound Business Journal A limited liability company managed by Al Monjazeb has paid $45 million, or $20932/sf, for Lake Tye Business Campus, a 214,977-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Wash Monjazeb, a Bellevue, Wash, auto dealer,...