Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...
Prime Finance has provided $6975 million of financing for the purchase of the 164-unit Vines at Riverpark apartment property in Oxnard, Calif, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles Interstate Equities Corp of Los Altos, Calif, acquired the...
Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking has provided $7683 million of financing to help fund Denholtz Properties’ purchase of the former JB Drive Apartments, with 384 units in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Murfreesboro, Tenn The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Volatility in the single-asset CMBS market had prompted Carter Multifamily to shift gears in a recent transaction It had planned to place a long-term securitized mortgage on a portfolio of six apartment...
MetLife Investment Management has provided $3546 million of financing to facilitate the $652 million, or $469,064/unit, purchase of the 139-unit Colina apartment property in Seattle A venture of Swig Co and RISE Properties Trust acquired the...
Yield PRO A joint venture of TruAmerica Multifamily and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management has lined up $641 million of financing for its purchase of the 325-unit Arbors at Carrollwood apartment property in Tampa, Fla An undisclosed bank...
Mesirow has provided $275 million of long-term financing against the 605,897-square-foot office building at 300 E St SW in Washington, DC, that serves as the headquarters of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA The loan allowed...
JLL Capital Market has secured $4945 million of financing for the construction of Flagstaff Elkwood, a 224-unit apartment property in Flagstaff, Ariz An unnamed commercial bank provided the loan to Wexford Developments of Calgary, Alberta, which is...