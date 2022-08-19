Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal A venture of Navarino Capital Management and Mayfair Investment Partners has paid $13 million, or about $146,067/unit, for Stonemont Village, an 89-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla Huber Equity Group sold...
Multi-Housing News PLC Communities has paid $344 million, or about $195,454/unit, for the 176-unit Fitz on 14th apartment property in Aurora, Colo Bradley & Associates Real Estate sold the complex and was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
Charlotte Business Journal Crow Holdings Industrial recently bought 64 acres about 41 miles northeast of Charlotte, NC, for a planned industrial building The Dallas developer paid $81 million for the acreage, off Peeler Road and near Interstate 85...
Mile Hile CRE Brinkman Real Estate has sold the 94-unit Windom Peak Apartments in Denver for $2465 million, or $262,234/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Fort Collins, Colo, investor, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, had...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Tower Realty Partners Inc has sold the 120,000-square-foot Winter Park Business Center in suburban Orlando, Fla An affiliate of Asana Partners of Charlotte, NC, bought the office property, at 803-811 South...
Austin Business Journal GVA Management has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties with a total of 762 units in the Charlotte, NC, area for $1735 million, or about $227,690/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the portfolio from The...
Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...
A venture of ProEquity Asset Management Corp and Solaris Capital has paid $493 million, or $20124/unit, for the 244,983-square-foot office property at 4201-4207 Town Center Blvd in El Dorado Hills, Calif ProEquity, of El Dorado Hills, and Solaris,...
Crain’s Chicago Business HP Ventures has paid $205 million, or $640,625/unit, for the 32-unit apartment property at 2050 North Clark St in Chicago The local company purchased the property from Novak Development in a deal brokered by Apartment...