Ryan Cos has broken ground on Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 102 Haven Road, about 17 miles west of Chicago The six-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Crain’s Chicago Business HP Ventures has paid $205 million, or $640,625/unit, for the 32-unit apartment property at 2050 North Clark St in Chicago The local company purchased the property from Novak Development in a deal brokered by Apartment...
The Registry Craigslist has placed the 135,200-square-foot office building at 222 Sutter St in San Francisco’s North Financial District on the sales block Again The online marketplace doesn’t occupy the building, which is only 22 percent...
The Opus Group has broken ground on a 212,700-square-foot office and industrial property at 200 Festal Place NW in Owatonna, Minn, about 65 miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the property on behalf of Climate Design...
Cincinnati Business Courier BC Wood Properties has paid $546 million, or $12715/sf, for a pair of retail centers with 429,400 square feet in Newport, Ky The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the properties from an affiliate of Albanese Cormier...
REJournalscom Caller Properties has paid $2145 million, or $17345/sf, for the 123,664-square foot retail center at the intersection of 72nd and Pacific streets in Omaha, Neb The Lexington, Ky, company purchased the property NewStreet Properties,...
Milhaus has broken ground on a 226-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property between State Line Road and Bell Street, about four miles south of the city’s downtown It expects the project to...
St Louis Post-Dispatch Pier Property Group has opened the Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a 105-unit property in St Louis The local developer broke ground on the property, at 812 South Theresa Ave, in January 2021 The $22 million development has...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Morguard has paid $133 million, or $380,000/unit, for Echelon Chicago, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Chicago The Mississauga, Ontario, investor purchased the property from Crescent Heights...