Ryan Cos has broken ground on Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 102 Haven Road, about 17 miles west of Chicago The six-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start next month on the 192-unit apartment project at 2800 Taylor St in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital is building the property, which will have a second-floor terrace, swimming...
Triad Business Journal Welcome Real Estate Services LLC has filed plans to build five industrial buildings totaling 750,000 square feet in Graham, NC, about 24 miles west of Greensboro, NC The property has been proposed for a 96-acre development...
The Opus Group has broken ground on a 212,700-square-foot office and industrial property at 200 Festal Place NW in Owatonna, Minn, about 65 miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the property on behalf of Climate Design...
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management have provided a total of $2151 million of financing for the redevelopment of the 684,000-square-foot office property at 801 South Canal St in Chicago Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided $1475 million...
REBusiness Online A venture of Real Estate Development Associates, Clarion Partners and ECM Management has broken ground on I-10 Almond Commerce Center, a 210,355-square-foot industrial property in Fontana, Calif The property is being built at 10271...
Orlando Business Journal A Santa Fe, NM, company registered to Raul Ramirez has filed plans to build a 364-unit multifamily project in Osceola County, Fla Ramirez owns the 167-acre site, near the US 192 interchange with the Western Beltway toll road...
New York YIMBY TSA Studio Architecture has received approval from New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission for its redevelopment of 251-253 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Madison Square North, or NoMad area, into a mixed-use project...
Dallas Morning News Peloton is bringing more than 104,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The New York equipment and fitness company has tapped CBRE to market the space, which is part of the...