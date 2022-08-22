Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $68 million of senior financing for the construction of Village Apartments, with 336 units in Meridian, Idaho, which is roughly 12 miles west of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed by a venture of Rockworth Cos of...
Commercial Observer Cambridge Savings Bank and Barings have provided $534 million of construction financing for the 149-unit apartment project at 35 Braintree St in the Allston section of Boston Jones Street Investments Partners of Boston secured...
South Florida Business Journal Leisure City Center LLC has filed plans with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story mixed-use project in Homestead, Fla The project has been proposed for a 175-acre development site at 28800 SW 157th...
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to its Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment property in St Louis The Chicago developer broke ground on the property, at 2100 Broadman St, last June Moda at The Hill has one- and two-bedroom...
Ryan Cos has broken ground on Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 102 Haven Road, about 17 miles west of Chicago The six-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start next month on the 192-unit apartment project at 2800 Taylor St in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital is building the property, which will have a second-floor terrace, swimming...
Dallas Morning News Catalyst Urban Development LLC is starting work this winter on the Belt & Main residential property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The property will be built on a nearly 14-acre site in the city’s downtown...
Crain’s Chicago Business The Connor Group is offering for sale Wheaton 121, a 306-unit apartment property in Wheaton, Ill The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm, which had acquired the seven-story property in 2018 for $72 million, hired Newmark to...
Crain’s Chicago Business HP Ventures has paid $205 million, or $640,625/unit, for the 32-unit apartment property at 2050 North Clark St in Chicago The local company purchased the property from Novak Development in a deal brokered by Apartment...