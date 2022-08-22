Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $68 million of senior financing for the construction of Village Apartments, with 336 units in Meridian, Idaho, which is roughly 12 miles west of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed by a venture of Rockworth Cos of...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Manchester Capital Management has paid $255 million, or $520,408/unit, for the 49-unit Colewood apartment property in Denver The Montecito, Calif, company purchased it from Piedmont Properties Group The...
Multi-Housing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the Element of Stonebridge, a 400-unit apartment complex in North Chesterfield, Va The property at 301 Karl Linn Drive, is encumbered by a $53 million loan, but the purchase price was not...
Crain’s New York Business Meadow Partners has purchased two apartment properties in Manhattan’s East Village for $58 million, or $651,69/ unit The properties at 305 East 11th St, and 310 East 12th St, have 89 units, a third of which are...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $55 million of financing for the purchase of Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Surprise, Ariz Tailwind Investment Group of San Francisco...
Knighthead Funding has provided $31 million of financing against the former Elizabethtown Gas headquarters building at 1085 Morris Ave in Union, NJ The building, constructed in 1988, is owned by Liberty Hall JV LLC, an affiliate of Cali Futures LLC,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has paid $220 million, or $328,849/unit for two neighboring apartment properties with 669 units in Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the 326-unit Santa...
Northland, whose property investments had been focused on 10 states, primarily in the Sunbelt and New England, has moved into the Midwest, where it sees opportunities The Newton, Mass, investment manager bought its first properties in the region, in...
Jacksonville Business Journal A venture of Navarino Capital Management and Mayfair Investment Partners has paid $13 million, or about $146,067/unit, for Stonemont Village, an 89-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla Huber Equity Group sold...