PCCP LLC has provided $68 million of senior financing for the construction of Village Apartments, with 336 units in Meridian, Idaho, which is roughly 12 miles west of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed by a venture of Rockworth Cos of...
Electra America Hospitality has purchased the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel for $11665 million, or $518,444/room, with plans to rebrand it as the Hotel AKA Back Bay The Lake Park, Fla, investment manager bought the property, housed in a building at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $55 million of financing for the purchase of Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Surprise, Ariz Tailwind Investment Group of San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has paid $220 million, or $328,849/unit for two neighboring apartment properties with 669 units in Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the 326-unit Santa...
Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending volume increased by 19 percent in the second quarter when compared to last year, according to an index by the Mortgage Bankers Association But the increase wasn’t across...
Prime Finance has provided $6975 million of financing for the purchase of the 164-unit Vines at Riverpark apartment property in Oxnard, Calif, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles Interstate Equities Corp of Los Altos, Calif, acquired the...
Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking has provided $7683 million of financing to help fund Denholtz Properties’ purchase of the former JB Drive Apartments, with 384 units in the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Murfreesboro, Tenn The...