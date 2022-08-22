Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom DCG Fulfillment has agreed to fully lease the 189,300-square-foot industrial property at 13481 Valley Blvd in Fontana, Calif, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles The logistics company was represented by SIOR and Newmark The property has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office market remained soft during the second quarter, recording 128 million square feet of negative absorption, according to Newmark That brings negative absorption for the year thus far to...
Crain’s New York Business Verizon has signed a 48-year lease for most of 620 12th Ave, a vacant 144,113-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen area The four-story property, at 48th Street, is owned by an...
The Real Deal The New York Housing Development Corp has leased 109,000 square feet at 120 Broadway, a 191 million-square-foot office building in lower Manhattan The state agency is moving from 110 William St, also in lower Manhattan A venture of...
Dallas Morning News Beckett Collectibles has relocated its Dallas-area headquarters into a 100,000-square-foot office and showroom building in Plano, Texas The sports memorabilia and collectibles company is taking its space at 2700 Summit Ave, near...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties completed 19 million square feet of leasing during the second quarter, up 160 percent from the first quarter and substantially more than its average second-quarter volume “The second...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly 60 percent of respondents to a survey by Trepp Inc expect the Consumer Price Index, a commonly used measure of inflation, to increase by levels approaching 10 percent for the year In addition, 50...
The hottest industrial markets in the country might see a softening in the years to come as tenants seek areas where rents are cheaper and space is more abundant That's according to Capital Economics, which only recently broadened its research...
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...