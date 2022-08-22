Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital has broken ground for a 144-unit apartment property at 3230 Technology Drive in Lake St Louis, Mo, about 38 miles west of downtown St Louis The property will have one- and...
Electra America Hospitality has purchased the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel for $11665 million, or $518,444/room, with plans to rebrand it as the Hotel AKA Back Bay The Lake Park, Fla, investment manager bought the property, housed in a building at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $55 million of financing for the purchase of Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Surprise, Ariz Tailwind Investment Group of San Francisco...
Knighthead Funding has provided $31 million of financing against the former Elizabethtown Gas headquarters building at 1085 Morris Ave in Union, NJ The building, constructed in 1988, is owned by Liberty Hall JV LLC, an affiliate of Cali Futures LLC,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has paid $220 million, or $328,849/unit for two neighboring apartment properties with 669 units in Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the 326-unit Santa...
Commercial Observer Cambridge Savings Bank and Barings have provided $534 million of construction financing for the 149-unit apartment project at 35 Braintree St in the Allston section of Boston Jones Street Investments Partners of Boston secured...
South Florida Business Journal Leisure City Center LLC has filed plans with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story mixed-use project in Homestead, Fla The project has been proposed for a 175-acre development site at 28800 SW 157th...
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to its Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment property in St Louis The Chicago developer broke ground on the property, at 2100 Broadman St, last June Moda at The Hill has one- and two-bedroom...
Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...