Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Helaba Bank has provided $821 million of financing against the 262,190-square-foot office property at 1500 K St NW, two blocks from the White House in Washington, DC The loan was arranged by Eastdil Secured Grosvenor...
PCCP LLC has provided $68 million of senior financing for the construction of Village Apartments, with 336 units in Meridian, Idaho, which is roughly 12 miles west of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed by a venture of Rockworth Cos of...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Manchester Capital Management has paid $255 million, or $520,408/unit, for the 49-unit Colewood apartment property in Denver The Montecito, Calif, company purchased it from Piedmont Properties Group The...
Multi-Housing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the Element of Stonebridge, a 400-unit apartment complex in North Chesterfield, Va The property at 301 Karl Linn Drive, is encumbered by a $53 million loan, but the purchase price was not...
Crain’s New York Business Meadow Partners has purchased two apartment properties in Manhattan’s East Village for $58 million, or $651,69/ unit The properties at 305 East 11th St, and 310 East 12th St, have 89 units, a third of which are...
Electra America Hospitality has purchased the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel for $11665 million, or $518,444/room, with plans to rebrand it as the Hotel AKA Back Bay The Lake Park, Fla, investment manager bought the property, housed in a building at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $55 million of financing for the purchase of Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Surprise, Ariz Tailwind Investment Group of San Francisco...
Knighthead Funding has provided $31 million of financing against the former Elizabethtown Gas headquarters building at 1085 Morris Ave in Union, NJ The building, constructed in 1988, is owned by Liberty Hall JV LLC, an affiliate of Cali Futures LLC,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has paid $220 million, or $328,849/unit for two neighboring apartment properties with 669 units in Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the 326-unit Santa...