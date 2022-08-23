Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Glencrest Group has paid $5225 million, or $277,925/unit, for Clock Tower Village, a 188-unit apartment property in Dupont, Wash The sale was first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal The San...
Nuwi Capital Inc has sold YOLO East, a 45-unit apartment property in Thousand Oaks, Calif, for $226 million, or $502,222/unit The buyer could not be learned yet Nuwi, a Santa Monica, Calif, investor, was represented by Berkadia The property, at 1801...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Republic Bank has provided $3258 million of financing for the purchase of Villas Los Limones, a 224-unit apartment property in Phoenix Rincon Partners, a local investment manager, acquired the...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Manchester Capital Management has paid $255 million, or $520,408/unit, for the 49-unit Colewood apartment property in Denver The Montecito, Calif, company purchased it from Piedmont Properties Group The...
Multi-Housing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the Element of Stonebridge, a 400-unit apartment complex in North Chesterfield, Va The property at 301 Karl Linn Drive, is encumbered by a $53 million loan, but the purchase price was not...
Crain’s New York Business Meadow Partners has purchased two apartment properties in Manhattan’s East Village for $58 million, or $651,69/ unit The properties at 305 East 11th St, and 310 East 12th St, have 89 units, a third of which are...
Electra America Hospitality has purchased the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel for $11665 million, or $518,444/room, with plans to rebrand it as the Hotel AKA Back Bay The Lake Park, Fla, investment manager bought the property, housed in a building at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $55 million of financing for the purchase of Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Surprise, Ariz Tailwind Investment Group of San Francisco...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has paid $220 million, or $328,849/unit for two neighboring apartment properties with 669 units in Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the 326-unit Santa...