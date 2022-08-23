Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $105 million CMBS loan against 10 South LaSalle St, a 781,426-square-foot office building in Chicago, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors The loan is split into two pieces, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Glencrest Group has paid $5225 million, or $277,925/unit, for Clock Tower Village, a 188-unit apartment property in Dupont, Wash The sale was first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal The San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Republic Bank has provided $3258 million of financing for the purchase of Villas Los Limones, a 224-unit apartment property in Phoenix Rincon Partners, a local investment manager, acquired the...
Commercial Observer Helaba Bank has provided $821 million of financing against the 262,190-square-foot office property at 1500 K St NW, two blocks from the White House in Washington, DC The loan was arranged by Eastdil Secured Grosvenor...
PCCP LLC has provided $68 million of senior financing for the construction of Village Apartments, with 336 units in Meridian, Idaho, which is roughly 12 miles west of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed by a venture of Rockworth Cos of...
Electra America Hospitality has purchased the 225-room Loews Boston Hotel for $11665 million, or $518,444/room, with plans to rebrand it as the Hotel AKA Back Bay The Lake Park, Fla, investment manager bought the property, housed in a building at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Citizens Bank has provided $55 million of financing for the purchase of Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Surprise, Ariz Tailwind Investment Group of San Francisco...
Knighthead Funding has provided $31 million of financing against the former Elizabethtown Gas headquarters building at 1085 Morris Ave in Union, NJ The building, constructed in 1988, is owned by Liberty Hall JV LLC, an affiliate of Cali Futures LLC,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Avanath Capital Management has paid $220 million, or $328,849/unit for two neighboring apartment properties with 669 units in Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, investment manager purchased the 326-unit Santa...