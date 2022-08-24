Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Griffis Blessing Inc has paid $4665 million, or $115,470/unit, for two apartment properties with 404 units in Lawrence, Kan The Colorado Springs, Colo, real estate firm purchased Aberdeen, with 296 units at...
Wall Street Journal Nightingale Properties ended up raising $62 million of equity through the CrowdStreet platform for its purchase and renovation of the 914,774-square-foot Atlanta Financial Center in the Buckhead area of Atlanta That’s a...
Multi-Housing News Capital Square has paid $985 million, or $242,025/unit, for the 402-units Rivergate apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Woodbridge, Va The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager purcahed the property, at 13175 Marina...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has provided $682 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 218-unit Luxe Scottsdale apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The property was purchased by...
AZ Big Media A venture of Merit Partners, First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments has broken ground on the first phase of C|303, a 315 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The first phase is being built at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sares Regis Group has paid $190 million, or $492,227/unit, for the 386-unit Terracina Apartments in Broomfield, Colo The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from the Connor Group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report West Shore has paid $748 million, or $194,791/unit, for the 384-unit Bridle Creek Apartments in Lexington, Ky The Boston investment firm purchased the property from Maxus Realty Trust, a North Kansas City,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Glencrest Group has paid $5225 million, or $277,925/unit, for Clock Tower Village, a 188-unit apartment property in Dupont, Wash The sale was first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal The San...
Nuwi Capital Inc has sold YOLO East, a 45-unit apartment property in Thousand Oaks, Calif, for $226 million, or $502,222/unit The buyer could not be learned yet Nuwi, a Santa Monica, Calif, investor, was represented by Berkadia The property, at 1801...