Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Capital Square has paid $985 million, or $242,025/unit, for the 402-units Rivergate apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Woodbridge, Va The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager purcahed the property, at 13175 Marina...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has provided $682 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 218-unit Luxe Scottsdale apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The property was purchased by...
AZ Big Media A venture of Merit Partners, First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments has broken ground on the first phase of C|303, a 315 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The first phase is being built at the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sares Regis Group has paid $190 million, or $492,227/unit, for the 386-unit Terracina Apartments in Broomfield, Colo The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from the Connor Group...
PGIM Real Estate completed $21 billion of lending through its core-plus and high-yield debt strategies during the first half of the year, nearly matching the $22 billion it funded for all of last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $105 million CMBS loan against 10 South LaSalle St, a 781,426-square-foot office building in Chicago, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors The loan is split into two pieces, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Glencrest Group has paid $5225 million, or $277,925/unit, for Clock Tower Village, a 188-unit apartment property in Dupont, Wash The sale was first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal The San...
ConnectCREcom A venture of PCCP LCC and Midwest Industrial Funds is planning a 245,002-square-foot industrial property at 8701 West 53rd Street in McCook, Ill, about 12 miles southwest of downtown Chicago It will have 36-foot clear heights, 40 dock...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Republic Bank has provided $3258 million of financing for the purchase of Villas Los Limones, a 224-unit apartment property in Phoenix Rincon Partners, a local investment manager, acquired the...