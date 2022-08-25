Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Harbor Associates has paid $1928 million, or $16215/unit, for the 118,900-square-foot office and research and development property at 30601 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, Calif, about 36 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Norwalk, Conn,...
Keller Investments has acquired North Union, a 223-unit apartment property in Midvale, Utah The sales price could not yet be learned The Layton, Utah, investor purchased the property from its developer Rockworth Cos of Holladay, Utah, in a deal...
The Westfield Santa Anita mall in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia, Calif, has been sold for $5375 million The sale is part of an effort launched last year by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to dramatically reduce its exposure to the US It sold the...
The Real Deal Gaia Real Estate has paid $80 million, or $683,761/unit for the 117-unit apartment building at 55 Hope St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the six-story building, which is fully leased,...
Commercial property sales activity slowed sharply last month, according to preliminary data from MSCI Real Assets A total of $5056 billion of transaction volume took place last month, down 37 percent from a revised $7993 billion in June and 19...
AZ Big Media BentallGreenOak has paid $1092 million, or $14943/sf, for Lakin Park Building 1A, a 730,760-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The New York investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Clarius Partners LLC...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Griffis Blessing Inc has paid $4665 million, or $115,470/unit, for two apartment properties with 404 units in Lawrence, Kan The Colorado Springs, Colo, real estate firm purchased Aberdeen, with 296 units at...
Wall Street Journal Nightingale Properties ended up raising $62 million of equity through the CrowdStreet platform for its purchase and renovation of the 914,774-square-foot Atlanta Financial Center in the Buckhead area of Atlanta That’s a...
Multi-Housing News Capital Square has paid $985 million, or $242,025/unit, for the 402-units Rivergate apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Woodbridge, Va The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager purcahed the property, at 13175 Marina...