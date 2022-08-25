Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Capital Square has paid $985 million, or $242,025/unit, for the 402-units Rivergate apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Woodbridge, Va The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager purcahed the property, at 13175 Marina...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has provided $682 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 218-unit Luxe Scottsdale apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The property was purchased by...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $2653 million of financing against the Curtis Center, which its owner, Keystone Development + Investment plans to further redevelop to include life-science space Keystone, a Philadelphia-area developer, had purchased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sares Regis Group has paid $190 million, or $492,227/unit, for the 386-unit Terracina Apartments in Broomfield, Colo The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from the Connor Group...
PGIM Real Estate completed $21 billion of lending through its core-plus and high-yield debt strategies during the first half of the year, nearly matching the $22 billion it funded for all of last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $105 million CMBS loan against 10 South LaSalle St, a 781,426-square-foot office building in Chicago, has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors The loan is split into two pieces, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Glencrest Group has paid $5225 million, or $277,925/unit, for Clock Tower Village, a 188-unit apartment property in Dupont, Wash The sale was first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal The San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report First Republic Bank has provided $3258 million of financing for the purchase of Villas Los Limones, a 224-unit apartment property in Phoenix Rincon Partners, a local investment manager, acquired the...
Commercial Observer Helaba Bank has provided $821 million of financing against the 262,190-square-foot office property at 1500 K St NW, two blocks from the White House in Washington, DC The loan was arranged by Eastdil Secured Grosvenor...