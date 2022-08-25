Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York YIMBY Vertical construction has been completed for the Huron, a two-building apartment complex at 29 Huron St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The complex will have 171 for-sale condominium units and is expected to be completed...
The Real Deal Gaia Real Estate has paid $80 million, or $683,761/unit for the 117-unit apartment building at 55 Hope St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the six-story building, which is fully leased,...
The Wall Street Journal KPMG is taking 456,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that Brookfield Properties owns at 435 West 31st St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The consultancy is reducing the 800,000 sf...
Multi-Housing News Douglaston Development has begun leasing for 3Eleven, a 938-unit apartment property at 601 West 29th St in the West Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan Douglaston developed the $600 million project with Lalezarian Properties and...
Starwood Property Trust has taken the 12 million-square-foot Marathon Oil Tower in Houston through foreclosure The mortgage REIT had provided $1605 million of mortgage financing against the property, at 5555 San Felipe St, in 2018 It kept a junior...
Crain’s New York Business Meadow Partners has purchased two apartment properties in Manhattan’s East Village for $58 million, or $651,69/ unit The properties at 305 East 11th St, and 310 East 12th St, have 89 units, a third of which are...
Commercial Observer Cambridge Savings Bank and Barings have provided $534 million of construction financing for the 149-unit apartment project at 35 Braintree St in the Allston section of Boston Jones Street Investments Partners of Boston secured...
Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...
Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...