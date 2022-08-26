Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Stockdale Capital Partners has paid $619 million, or $619,000/room, for the Source, a 100-room hotel in Denver The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Zeppelin Development, which had...
Commercial Observer The Perkins Homes housing project in East Baltimore is being redeveloped into an affordable-housing property with 1,345 units A venture of public and private entities led by Beatty Development Group of Baltimore will oversee the...
Bank of America has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of Memorial Drive, a proposed 476-unit apartment property in northeast Atlanta The property, at 4151 Memorial Drive, is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential...
The Columbus Dispatch Stonemont Financial Group will break ground next month for Castings Commerce Park, a three-building industrial property with 859,240 square feet in Columbus, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2211 Parsons...
Crain’s Chicago Business Caterpillar Inc, which has moved its headquarters to Irving, Texas, has is looking to sublease 116,071 square feet of office space at its former headquarters, the 159,420-sf 500 Corporate Centre in Deerfield, Ill The...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has launched an effort to redevelop its 22 million-square-foot Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, NJ It has bought in Mill Creek Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, as co-developer to develop a mix of 550...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has opened Alta Warehouse District, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Atlanta developer started constructing the property, at 402 West Lincoln St, in November 2020 The property has one-, two- and...
Rentvcom Harbor Associates has paid $1928 million, or $16215/unit, for the 118,900-square-foot office and research and development property at 30601 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, Calif, about 36 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Norwalk, Conn,...
New York YIMBY Vertical construction has been completed for the Huron, a two-building apartment complex at 29 Huron St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The complex will have 171 for-sale condominium units and is expected to be completed...