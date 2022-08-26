Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The Perkins Homes housing project in East Baltimore is being redeveloped into an affordable-housing property with 1,345 units A venture of public and private entities led by Beatty Development Group of Baltimore will oversee the...
Commercial Property Executive Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc has agreed to lease 83,000 square feet of office space at Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building office and life science project with 300,000 sf that’s being developed in Seattle The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $50 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Cabana 99th, a recently built 286-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz American Landmark Apartments, of Tampa, Fla,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has provided $8338 million of mortgage financing against the 256-unit Colorado apartment building at 201 East 86th St on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The loan allowed the...
The Columbus Dispatch Stonemont Financial Group will break ground next month for Castings Commerce Park, a three-building industrial property with 859,240 square feet in Columbus, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2211 Parsons...
Investors are slowing their activity in the multifamily market as increasing interest rates, and tighter lending standards, have increased their cost of capital Transaction volume in July was only $1808 billion, the lowest monthly total since May...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has launched an effort to redevelop its 22 million-square-foot Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, NJ It has bought in Mill Creek Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, as co-developer to develop a mix of 550...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has opened Alta Warehouse District, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Atlanta developer started constructing the property, at 402 West Lincoln St, in November 2020 The property has one-, two- and...
New York YIMBY Vertical construction has been completed for the Huron, a two-building apartment complex at 29 Huron St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The complex will have 171 for-sale condominium units and is expected to be completed...