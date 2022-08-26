Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The Perkins Homes housing project in East Baltimore is being redeveloped into an affordable-housing property with 1,345 units A venture of public and private entities led by Beatty Development Group of Baltimore will oversee the...
Commercial Property Executive Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc has agreed to lease 83,000 square feet of office space at Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building office and life science project with 300,000 sf that’s being developed in Seattle The...
Bank of America has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of Memorial Drive, a proposed 476-unit apartment property in northeast Atlanta The property, at 4151 Memorial Drive, is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has launched an effort to redevelop its 22 million-square-foot Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, NJ It has bought in Mill Creek Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, as co-developer to develop a mix of 550...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has opened Alta Warehouse District, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Atlanta developer started constructing the property, at 402 West Lincoln St, in November 2020 The property has one-, two- and...
New York YIMBY Vertical construction has been completed for the Huron, a two-building apartment complex at 29 Huron St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The complex will have 171 for-sale condominium units and is expected to be completed...
Multi-Housing News A venture of High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management has completed the development of Matson Mill, a 280-unit apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The $60 million project, at 101...
ConnectCRE Rhenus Logistics has agreed to lease 139,820 square feet of industrial space at Gateway Industrial VI, with 278,148 sf property at 915 Airtech Parkway in Plainfield, Ind The logistics company was represented by Newmark, while CBRE...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $2653 million of financing against the Curtis Center, which its owner, Keystone Development + Investment plans to further redevelop to include life-science space Keystone, a Philadelphia-area developer, had purchased...