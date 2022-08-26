Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal The 211,390-square-foot office building at 1441 L St NW in downtown Washington, DC, has been placed on the sales block by owner SC Herman & Associates Inc The company, which recently completed a $36 million renovation...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Benjamin Cohen and Elliot Berman is offering for sale the 58,000-square-foot retail building at 1111 West Addison St in Chicago The local developers hired JLL to market the property, which has an asking price...
Crain’s Chicago Business The Connor Group is offering for sale Wheaton 121, a 306-unit apartment property in Wheaton, Ill The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm, which had acquired the seven-story property in 2018 for $72 million, hired Newmark to...
The Registry Craigslist has placed the 135,200-square-foot office building at 222 Sutter St in San Francisco’s North Financial District on the sales block Again The online marketplace doesn’t occupy the building, which is only 22 percent...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Buck Co is offering for sale 33 North LaSalle St, a 403,000-square-foot office building in Chicago The local developer has hired JLL to market the 38-story property It is encumbered by a $584 million mortgage that...
Crain’s Chicago Business Orion Office REIT is offering for sale the 575,000-square-foot office property at 1411-1435 Lake Cook Road in Deerfield, Ill, about 25 miles north of Chicago The Phoenix REIT was formed last year with the office properties...
Cincinnati Business Courier Connor Group is offering for sale Drexel at Oakley, a 200-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm hired CBRE to market the property, at 3827 Paxton Ave It was built in 2001 and has one-,...
The Real Deal A venture of Nelson Management, JPMorgan Asset Management and L+M Development Partners is offering for sale the Lafayette Boynton and Promenade Nelson apartment complexes, with a total of 1,290 units in the Bronx, NY Eastdil Secured...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Interlock, a 305,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, has been brought to the sales market SJC Ventures owns the property, which is expected to sell for $2135 million, or $700/sf...