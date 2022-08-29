Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Delta Electronics has bought the former Alcatel USA technology campus in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The Freemont, Calif, global electronics firm purchased the 30-acre campus in Plano, Texas, from Capital Commercial...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cottonwood Group and Texsun Holdings has bought a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 481 units in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are Woodstone,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shopoff Realty Investments, which earlier this year had purchased 141 acres of land and the vacant Sears anchor space at the Westminster Mall in Southern California, has acquired the property’s...
REJournalscom High Street Logistics Properties has paid $36 million, or $14291/sf, for the 251,909-square-foot industrial property at 1455 West Thorndale Ave in Itasca, Ill The Woburn, Mass, investment management company purchased the property from...
Real estate investment company 11 Capital, has paid $49 million, or $226,851/unit, for the 216-unit Shoreline Village apartment property in Richland, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Yuksel Inc of Kent, Wash, in a deal...
Denver Business Journal Stockdale Capital Partners has paid $619 million, or $619,000/room, for the Source, a 100-room hotel in Denver The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Zeppelin Development, which had...
An affiliate of Square Deal Investments has paid $34 million, or $126,394/room, for the 269-room Hilton Orrington hotel in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The transaction, first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business, resolves a troubled...
Rentvcom Harbor Associates has paid $1928 million, or $16215/unit, for the 118,900-square-foot office and research and development property at 30601 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, Calif, about 36 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Norwalk, Conn,...
Keller Investments has acquired North Union, a 223-unit apartment property in Midvale, Utah The sales price could not yet be learned The Layton, Utah, investor purchased the property from its developer Rockworth Cos of Holladay, Utah, in a deal...