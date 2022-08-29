Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Quadrant Investment Properties has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market for sale St Paul Place, a nearly 275,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The 22-story property, at 750 North St Paul St, is...
The RealINSIGHT Marketplace property-sales platform has handled 118 property sales totaling $300 million this year through earlier this week, topping the $290 million of volume it handled all of last year It has another 33 deals totaling $75 million...
REJournalscom High Street Logistics Properties has paid $36 million, or $14291/sf, for the 251,909-square-foot industrial property at 1455 West Thorndale Ave in Itasca, Ill The Woburn, Mass, investment management company purchased the property from...
The Columbus Dispatch Stonemont Financial Group will break ground next month for Castings Commerce Park, a three-building industrial property with 859,240 square feet in Columbus, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2211 Parsons...
Washington Business Journal The 211,390-square-foot office building at 1441 L St NW in downtown Washington, DC, has been placed on the sales block by owner SC Herman & Associates Inc The company, which recently completed a $36 million renovation...
ConnectCRE Rhenus Logistics has agreed to lease 139,820 square feet of industrial space at Gateway Industrial VI, with 278,148 sf property at 915 Airtech Parkway in Plainfield, Ind The logistics company was represented by Newmark, while CBRE...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Benjamin Cohen and Elliot Berman is offering for sale the 58,000-square-foot retail building at 1111 West Addison St in Chicago The local developers hired JLL to market the property, which has an asking price...
ConnectCREcom A venture of PCCP LCC and Midwest Industrial Funds is planning a 245,002-square-foot industrial property at 8701 West 53rd Street in McCook, Ill, about 12 miles southwest of downtown Chicago It will have 36-foot clear heights, 40 dock...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital has broken ground for a 144-unit apartment property at 3230 Technology Drive in Lake St Louis, Mo, about 38 miles west of downtown St Louis The property will have one- and...