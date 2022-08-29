Log In or Subscribe to read more
Provident Bank has provided $3211 million of financing for the construction of a 210,564-square-foot warehouse at 900 Wheeler Way in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The property is being developed on the site of an existing 60,000-sf...
Connect CRE NewMark Merrill Cos has broken ground on Rialto Village, a 96,000-square-foot retail center in Rialto, Calif The Calabasas, Calif, developer is building the property at the southwest corner of San Bernardino and Riverside avenues, about...
REBusiness Online GXO Logistics has agreed to renew and expand its industrial lease at the Bomarc Business Park in Everett, Wash The logistic company will now fully occupy the 468,272-square-foot property, at 9205 Airport Road, increasing its...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start this fall on the first phase of the Silveron Park mixed-use project in Flower Mound, Texas A venture of Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital is building the project on 50 acres at FM 2499 and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is adding three buildings totaling more than 1 million square feet to its Wildlife Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Work on the business park began in 2014 Since then, it’s...
Dallas Morning News Omni Logistics has opened a three-building business park with about 367,000 square feet in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of Dallas The industrial property will be used for product fulfillment, storage and packaging The...
Dallas Morning News OTH Partners has bought a five-acre development site along Alpha Road in Dallas, where it plans to build more than 400 residential units The Austin, Texas, company is planning to build the five-story property near the Dallas...
Multi-Housing News SCG Development Partners has broken ground on the 152-unit South Street Centre Apartments in the Washington, DC, suburb of Frederick, Md The Vienna, Va, company is building the affordable-housing property at 110-130 West South St...
Denver Business Journal Stockdale Capital Partners has paid $619 million, or $619,000/room, for the Source, a 100-room hotel in Denver The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Zeppelin Development, which had...