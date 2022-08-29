Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online GXO Logistics has agreed to renew and expand its industrial lease at the Bomarc Business Park in Everett, Wash The logistic company will now fully occupy the 468,272-square-foot property, at 9205 Airport Road, increasing its...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start this fall on the first phase of the Silveron Park mixed-use project in Flower Mound, Texas A venture of Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital is building the project on 50 acres at FM 2499 and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is adding three buildings totaling more than 1 million square feet to its Wildlife Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Work on the business park began in 2014 Since then, it’s...
Dallas Morning News Omni Logistics has opened a three-building business park with about 367,000 square feet in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of Dallas The industrial property will be used for product fulfillment, storage and packaging The...
Dallas Morning News OTH Partners has bought a five-acre development site along Alpha Road in Dallas, where it plans to build more than 400 residential units The Austin, Texas, company is planning to build the five-story property near the Dallas...
Multi-Housing News SCG Development Partners has broken ground on the 152-unit South Street Centre Apartments in the Washington, DC, suburb of Frederick, Md The Vienna, Va, company is building the affordable-housing property at 110-130 West South St...
Times of San Diego Sudberry Properties has broken ground on Luma at El Corazon, a 268-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The San Diego developer is building the property at 3546 Village Commercial Drive, about 40 miles north of San Diego It...
Denver Business Journal Stockdale Capital Partners has paid $619 million, or $619,000/room, for the Source, a 100-room hotel in Denver The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Zeppelin Development, which had...
Commercial Observer The Perkins Homes housing project in East Baltimore is being redeveloped into an affordable-housing property with 1,345 units A venture of public and private entities led by Beatty Development Group of Baltimore will oversee the...