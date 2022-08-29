Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Delta Electronics has bought the former Alcatel USA technology campus in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The Freemont, Calif, global electronics firm purchased the 30-acre campus in Plano, Texas, from Capital Commercial...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cottonwood Group and Texsun Holdings has bought a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 481 units in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are Woodstone,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start this fall on the first phase of the Silveron Park mixed-use project in Flower Mound, Texas A venture of Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital is building the project on 50 acres at FM 2499 and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is adding three buildings totaling more than 1 million square feet to its Wildlife Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Work on the business park began in 2014 Since then, it’s...
Dallas Morning News Omni Logistics has opened a three-building business park with about 367,000 square feet in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of Dallas The industrial property will be used for product fulfillment, storage and packaging The...
Dallas Morning News OTH Partners has bought a five-acre development site along Alpha Road in Dallas, where it plans to build more than 400 residential units The Austin, Texas, company is planning to build the five-story property near the Dallas...
The RealINSIGHT Marketplace property-sales platform has handled 118 property sales totaling $300 million this year through earlier this week, topping the $290 million of volume it handled all of last year It has another 33 deals totaling $75 million...
Washington Business Journal The 211,390-square-foot office building at 1441 L St NW in downtown Washington, DC, has been placed on the sales block by owner SC Herman & Associates Inc The company, which recently completed a $36 million renovation...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Benjamin Cohen and Elliot Berman is offering for sale the 58,000-square-foot retail building at 1111 West Addison St in Chicago The local developers hired JLL to market the property, which has an asking price...