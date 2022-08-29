Log In or Subscribe to read more
Provident Bank has provided $3211 million of financing for the construction of a 210,564-square-foot warehouse at 900 Wheeler Way in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The property is being developed on the site of an existing 60,000-sf...
Connect CRE NewMark Merrill Cos has broken ground on Rialto Village, a 96,000-square-foot retail center in Rialto, Calif The Calabasas, Calif, developer is building the property at the southwest corner of San Bernardino and Riverside avenues, about...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start this fall on the first phase of the Silveron Park mixed-use project in Flower Mound, Texas A venture of Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital is building the project on 50 acres at FM 2499 and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is adding three buildings totaling more than 1 million square feet to its Wildlife Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Work on the business park began in 2014 Since then, it’s...
Dallas Morning News Omni Logistics has opened a three-building business park with about 367,000 square feet in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of Dallas The industrial property will be used for product fulfillment, storage and packaging The...
Dallas Morning News OTH Partners has bought a five-acre development site along Alpha Road in Dallas, where it plans to build more than 400 residential units The Austin, Texas, company is planning to build the five-story property near the Dallas...
Times of San Diego Sudberry Properties has broken ground on Luma at El Corazon, a 268-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The San Diego developer is building the property at 3546 Village Commercial Drive, about 40 miles north of San Diego It...
Commercial Observer The Perkins Homes housing project in East Baltimore is being redeveloped into an affordable-housing property with 1,345 units A venture of public and private entities led by Beatty Development Group of Baltimore will oversee the...
Commercial Property Executive Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc has agreed to lease 83,000 square feet of office space at Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building office and life science project with 300,000 sf that’s being developed in Seattle The...