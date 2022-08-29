Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $183 million of financing to fund the construction of a 949-unit self-storage facility at 1060 Nepperhan Ave in the New York City suburb of Yonkers, NY The property is being developed by KCT Inc of New York on the...
Provident Bank has provided $3211 million of financing for the construction of a 210,564-square-foot warehouse at 900 Wheeler Way in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The property is being developed on the site of an existing 60,000-sf...
The Miami mortgage REIT originated 15 loans with a balance of $22 billion during the second quarter, increasing its portfolio of loans to $1987 billion It noted that two-thirds of its portfolio was originated since the start of the coronavirus...
The Real Deal William W Koeppel, owner of Manhattan’s Eastgate House, once again has thrown the 138-unit apartment property into bankruptcy in order to avoid losing it to foreclosure Tenants at the property had sued Koeppel in 2011, alleging...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $50 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Cabana 99th, a recently built 286-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz American Landmark Apartments, of Tampa, Fla,...
Bank of America has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of Memorial Drive, a proposed 476-unit apartment property in northeast Atlanta The property, at 4151 Memorial Drive, is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has provided $8338 million of mortgage financing against the 256-unit Colorado apartment building at 201 East 86th St on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The loan allowed the...
Investors are slowing their activity in the multifamily market as increasing interest rates, and tighter lending standards, have increased their cost of capital Transaction volume in July was only $1808 billion, the lowest monthly total since May...
Multi-Housing News Capital Square has paid $985 million, or $242,025/unit, for the 402-units Rivergate apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Woodbridge, Va The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager purcahed the property, at 13175 Marina...