Connect CRE NewMark Merrill Cos has broken ground on Rialto Village, a 96,000-square-foot retail center in Rialto, Calif The Calabasas, Calif, developer is building the property at the southwest corner of San Bernardino and Riverside avenues, about...
Times of San Diego Sudberry Properties has broken ground on Luma at El Corazon, a 268-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The San Diego developer is building the property at 3546 Village Commercial Drive, about 40 miles north of San Diego It...
Denver Business Journal Stockdale Capital Partners has paid $619 million, or $619,000/room, for the Source, a 100-room hotel in Denver The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Zeppelin Development, which had...
Commercial Property Executive Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc has agreed to lease 83,000 square feet of office space at Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building office and life science project with 300,000 sf that’s being developed in Seattle The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Caterpillar Inc, which has moved its headquarters to Irving, Texas, has is looking to sublease 116,071 square feet of office space at its former headquarters, the 159,420-sf 500 Corporate Centre in Deerfield, Ill The...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has opened Alta Warehouse District, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Atlanta developer started constructing the property, at 402 West Lincoln St, in November 2020 The property has one-, two- and...
Rentvcom Harbor Associates has paid $1928 million, or $16215/unit, for the 118,900-square-foot office and research and development property at 30601 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, Calif, about 36 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Norwalk, Conn,...
AZ Big Media BentallGreenOak has paid $1092 million, or $14943/sf, for Lakin Park Building 1A, a 730,760-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The New York investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Clarius Partners LLC...
The Wall Street Journal KPMG is taking 456,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that Brookfield Properties owns at 435 West 31st St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The consultancy is reducing the 800,000 sf...