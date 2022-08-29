Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $183 million of financing to fund the construction of a 949-unit self-storage facility at 1060 Nepperhan Ave in the New York City suburb of Yonkers, NY The property is being developed by KCT Inc of New York on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $7475 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of 101 at Van Buren, a two-building industrial property with 633,321 square feet in Avondale, Ariz KKR & Co Inc...
Connect CRE NewMark Merrill Cos has broken ground on Rialto Village, a 96,000-square-foot retail center in Rialto, Calif The Calabasas, Calif, developer is building the property at the southwest corner of San Bernardino and Riverside avenues, about...
The Miami mortgage REIT originated 15 loans with a balance of $22 billion during the second quarter, increasing its portfolio of loans to $1987 billion It noted that two-thirds of its portfolio was originated since the start of the coronavirus...
The Real Deal William W Koeppel, owner of Manhattan’s Eastgate House, once again has thrown the 138-unit apartment property into bankruptcy in order to avoid losing it to foreclosure Tenants at the property had sued Koeppel in 2011, alleging...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start this fall on the first phase of the Silveron Park mixed-use project in Flower Mound, Texas A venture of Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital is building the project on 50 acres at FM 2499 and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is adding three buildings totaling more than 1 million square feet to its Wildlife Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Work on the business park began in 2014 Since then, it’s...
Dallas Morning News Omni Logistics has opened a three-building business park with about 367,000 square feet in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of Dallas The industrial property will be used for product fulfillment, storage and packaging The...
Dallas Morning News OTH Partners has bought a five-acre development site along Alpha Road in Dallas, where it plans to build more than 400 residential units The Austin, Texas, company is planning to build the five-story property near the Dallas...