Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has bought the 94-unit Villas at Cove Crossing affordable-housing complex in Lantana, Fla, for $16 million, or about $170,212/unit The Miami company acquired the property, at 2738...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PEBB Enterprises and BH Group is buying the 650,000-square-foot office property at 6600 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, Fla ODP Corp, the parent company of Office Depot, is selling the 289-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Site Centers Corp has sold the River Run Shopping Center in Miramar, Fla, for $1875 million, or about $19361/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT sold the property, which sits on 86 acres at 9907 Miramar Parkway, to an...
Commercial Observer Davean Holdings has bought three buildings with a total of 19 apartment units and seven ground-floor retail spaces in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood for $255 million The three buildings are at 163, 165 and 167 First...
Dallas Morning News Delta Electronics has bought the former Alcatel USA technology campus in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The Freemont, Calif, global electronics firm purchased the 30-acre campus in Plano, Texas, from Capital Commercial...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cottonwood Group and Texsun Holdings has bought a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 481 units in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are Woodstone,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of the Annex Group has paid $485 million, or $299,382/unit, for the 162-unit Insignia apartment property in Bremerton, Wash The Indianapolis company purchased the complex from Security...
REJournalscom High Street Logistics Properties has paid $36 million, or $14291/sf, for the 251,909-square-foot industrial property at 1455 West Thorndale Ave in Itasca, Ill The Woburn, Mass, investment management company purchased the property from...
Real estate investment company 11 Capital, has paid $49 million, or $226,851/unit, for the 216-unit Shoreline Village apartment property in Richland, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Yuksel Inc of Kent, Wash, in a deal...