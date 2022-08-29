Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal William W Koeppel, owner of Manhattan’s Eastgate House, once again has thrown the 138-unit apartment property into bankruptcy in order to avoid losing it to foreclosure Tenants at the property had sued Koeppel in 2011, alleging...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $50 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Cabana 99th, a recently built 286-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz American Landmark Apartments, of Tampa, Fla,...
Bank of America has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of Memorial Drive, a proposed 476-unit apartment property in northeast Atlanta The property, at 4151 Memorial Drive, is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has provided $8338 million of mortgage financing against the 256-unit Colorado apartment building at 201 East 86th St on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The loan allowed the...
Investors are slowing their activity in the multifamily market as increasing interest rates, and tighter lending standards, have increased their cost of capital Transaction volume in July was only $1808 billion, the lowest monthly total since May...
Multi-Housing News Capital Square has paid $985 million, or $242,025/unit, for the 402-units Rivergate apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Woodbridge, Va The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager purcahed the property, at 13175 Marina...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has provided $682 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 218-unit Luxe Scottsdale apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The property was purchased by...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $2653 million of financing against the Curtis Center, which its owner, Keystone Development + Investment plans to further redevelop to include life-science space Keystone, a Philadelphia-area developer, had purchased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sares Regis Group has paid $190 million, or $492,227/unit, for the 386-unit Terracina Apartments in Broomfield, Colo The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from the Connor Group...