Houston Business Journal Ground is breaking soon on Town Centre Two, a 167,141-square-foot office building in Houston Moody Rambin is building the eight-story property at 730 Town & Country Blvd as part of its Town Centre development It’s...
Austin Business Journal Updated plans have been revealed for the 5th + Red River apartment project in downtown Austin, Texas Stonelake Capital Partners is developing the 37-story property at 506 East Fifth St The Dallas developer plans to redevelop...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Bank of America has paid $1044 million, or $10440/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 3851 Youngs Road in Joliet, Ill The Charlotte, NC, investment bank purchased the property from...
The Real Deal Stonehenge NYC has paid $804 million, or $913,636/unit, for the 88-unit apartment building at 780 Greenwich St in Manhattan’s West Village area The New York investor, led by Ofer Yardeni, bought the 73-year-old building from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Investments Ltd has bought the Palm Trails Plaza retail center in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $21974/sf The company, which is led by James Batmasian, a Boca Raton, Fla, developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Benedict Canyon Equities has paid $145 million, or $259,391/unit, for Granite Pointe, a 559-unit apartment property in Spokane Valley, Wash The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from an investor...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has bought the 94-unit Villas at Cove Crossing affordable-housing complex in Lantana, Fla, for $16 million, or about $170,212/unit The Miami company acquired the property, at 2738...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PEBB Enterprises and BH Group is buying the 650,000-square-foot office property at 6600 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, Fla ODP Corp, the parent company of Office Depot, is selling the 289-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Site Centers Corp has sold the River Run Shopping Center in Miramar, Fla, for $1875 million, or about $19361/sf The Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT sold the property, which sits on 86 acres at 9907 Miramar Parkway, to an...