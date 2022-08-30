Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Business First A venture of Ledo Capital Group and St Clair Commercial has paid $21 million, or $18421/sf, for Atrium Business Center, a 114,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Torrance, Calif Ledo Capital and St Clair, both of Los...
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Bank of America has paid $1044 million, or $10440/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 3851 Youngs Road in Joliet, Ill The Charlotte, NC, investment bank purchased the property from...
The Real Deal Stonehenge NYC has paid $804 million, or $913,636/unit, for the 88-unit apartment building at 780 Greenwich St in Manhattan’s West Village area The New York investor, led by Ofer Yardeni, bought the 73-year-old building from...
South Florida Business Journal Namdar Group has lined up $195 million of financing for a planned apartment project in downtown Miami The New York company obtained the loan from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group of New York The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Related Group has filed plans to build a 439-unit mixed-income housing project in Miami Related Urban Development Group has proposed the project for a 105-acre development site at 395 NW 1st St and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Benedict Canyon Equities has paid $145 million, or $259,391/unit, for Granite Pointe, a 559-unit apartment property in Spokane Valley, Wash The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from an investor...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has bought the 94-unit Villas at Cove Crossing affordable-housing complex in Lantana, Fla, for $16 million, or about $170,212/unit The Miami company acquired the property, at 2738...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PEBB Enterprises and BH Group is buying the 650,000-square-foot office property at 6600 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, Fla ODP Corp, the parent company of Office Depot, is selling the 289-acre...