LA Business First A venture of Ledo Capital Group and St Clair Commercial has paid $21 million, or $18421/sf, for Atrium Business Center, a 114,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Torrance, Calif Ledo Capital and St Clair, both of Los...
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
Mesa West Capital has provided $4924 million of mortgage financing as part of the recapitalization of the 219-unit Monteverde at Renaissance Park apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The property, which sits on 25 acres at 1625 Renaissance...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Bank of America has paid $1044 million, or $10440/sf, for the 1 million-square-foot industrial property at 3851 Youngs Road in Joliet, Ill The Charlotte, NC, investment bank purchased the property from...
Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $845 million of financing for the construction of a pair of apartment properties in the Boston suburb of Winchester, Mass Strategic Land Ventures of Needham, Mass, is developing the two properties: 416 Cambridge...
MidCap Financial Services has provided $3775 million of financing against the 233-unit Glades at ChampionsGate seniors-housing complex near Orlando, Fla The four-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The property, formerly the Merrill...
The Real Deal Stonehenge NYC has paid $804 million, or $913,636/unit, for the 88-unit apartment building at 780 Greenwich St in Manhattan’s West Village area The New York investor, led by Ofer Yardeni, bought the 73-year-old building from...
South Florida Business Journal Namdar Group has lined up $195 million of financing for a planned apartment project in downtown Miami The New York company obtained the loan from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group of New York The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Investments Ltd has bought the Palm Trails Plaza retail center in Deerfield Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $21974/sf The company, which is led by James Batmasian, a Boca Raton, Fla, developer,...